SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,738,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the period.

SPLB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

