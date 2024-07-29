SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.25

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,806,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.