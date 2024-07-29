SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $35.97. 14,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,340. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

