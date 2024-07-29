Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Update

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.