Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of SFM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. 2,836,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,200. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

