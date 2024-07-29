Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.290-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.66. 2,492,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

