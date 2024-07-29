SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
SRM Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,793. SRM Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
