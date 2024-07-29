S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.79

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 4534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

