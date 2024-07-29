STAG Industrial (STAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.6 %

STAG stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

