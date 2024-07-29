Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 246276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Star Diamond Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
About Star Diamond
Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.
