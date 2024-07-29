STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. STAR Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.
About STAR Financial Group
