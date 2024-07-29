STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFIGA opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. STAR Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

About STAR Financial Group

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

