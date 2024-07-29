State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. 995,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,721. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

