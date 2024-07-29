Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $98.15 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.98 or 0.99963337 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,383,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,383,333.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02518238 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,899,589.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

