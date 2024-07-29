Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.53 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Steem has a market cap of $93.53 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,302.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.23 or 0.00662467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00111452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00034281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00241839 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00078246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,698,687 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

