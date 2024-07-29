Stifel Nicolaus Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.78.

ALGN opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after purchasing an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

