Stifel Nicolaus Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

