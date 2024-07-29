Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.08

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.06, with a volume of 59303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.
RAY.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00. In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,001,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
