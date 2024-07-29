StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

