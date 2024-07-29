StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SIX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

