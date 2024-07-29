StockNews.com Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Sell

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

CSGP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

