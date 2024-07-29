StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.81.
In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404 over the last ninety days.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
