StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.81.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $552,404 over the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

