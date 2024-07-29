Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Straumann Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SAUHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 40,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,256. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.
Straumann Company Profile
