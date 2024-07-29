Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAUHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. 40,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,256. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

