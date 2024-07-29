Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,594,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
