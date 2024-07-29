Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTUF opened at $12.67 on Monday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.