Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NOVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

