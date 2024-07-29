Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $695.61 and last traded at $695.80. 1,561,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,247,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $837.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $823.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.