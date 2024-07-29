SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 8,349,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,914. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

