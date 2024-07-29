Susquehanna Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $51.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 372,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

