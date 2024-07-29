SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.18. 7,519,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,061,938. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

