SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,544 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.96 and its 200-day moving average is $297.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

