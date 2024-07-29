SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

