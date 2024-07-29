SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEM
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of NEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.