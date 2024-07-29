SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,844 shares of company stock worth $32,404,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,715. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

