SVB Wealth LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

FANG stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 852,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,752. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

