SVB Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

RPM International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. 748,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

