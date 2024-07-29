SVB Wealth LLC Has $799,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.62. 6,313,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

