SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. 3,843,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

