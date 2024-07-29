SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 37,476 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 433,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,459. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

