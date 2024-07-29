SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MDY stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.58. The company had a trading volume of 583,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,278. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $569.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.