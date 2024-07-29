SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Upstart by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $4,678,243. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

