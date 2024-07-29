SVB Wealth LLC Sells 194 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Hess by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 273,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,154,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hess by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 369,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,327,000 after buying an additional 288,895 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Hess by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 20,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

