SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 215.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.