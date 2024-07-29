SVB Wealth LLC Sells 665 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $28,241,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $966.81. 127,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,694. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $924.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $997.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

