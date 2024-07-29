SVB Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $548.52. 313,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,944. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

