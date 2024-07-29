SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.