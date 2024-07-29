SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

CRM stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.60. 5,100,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,242 shares of company stock valued at $82,157,371. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

