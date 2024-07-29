Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.08 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $53.65 million and $6.08 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,413,639,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,986,610,932 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

