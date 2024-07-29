Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,891. The company has a market cap of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,049,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

