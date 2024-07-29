Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 7.6%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84. Approximately 1,185,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,359,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Symbotic Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,053 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after buying an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

