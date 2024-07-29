Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,308,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,773,369 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 242,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.