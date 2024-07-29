TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$58.02. The company had a trading volume of 893,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$58.58. The company has a market cap of C$60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

